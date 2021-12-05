Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Running back Devin Singletary came into this season as the number one running back, however many people expected Zack Moss to play a big role in the offense as well.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

This season, Singletary has 98 carries for 459 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers have decreased a ton as of late. In his last five games, he's rushed for just 148 yards and a touchdown. He also hasn't done much in the passing game either. It’s hard relying on a running back in fantasy in a pass first offense.

The New England Patriots run defense allows 115.8 yards per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. You would think that would mean the Bills will hand the ball off more, but with the way their offense works, I wouldn't expect it. This will be a great game and both teams will be throwing the ball a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Singletary should sit.