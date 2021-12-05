Matt Breida start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Running back Matt Breida didn’t do much of anything for the first nine weeks of the season. He’s become a crucial piece to this Bills offense as of late.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Matt Breida

This season, Breida has 21 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. He’s done much better in the passing game however. Breida has six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The New England Patriots run defense allows 115.8 yards per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. I don't expect the Bills to give Breida the ball much on the ground, however we could see him catch a few screens. The only way he’ll be worthing putting in your lineup on fantasy is if he can score a touchdown and that’s 50/50 in my opinion.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Breida should sit.