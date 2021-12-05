Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders started the season off pretty well. However, as of late, he hasn’t done much.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

On the season, Sanders has 36 receptions for 559 yards and four touchdowns. After having a few multi-touchdown games in the first few weeks of the season, he’s yet to score a touchdown since. He also hasn’t had many games over 50 yards. With Stefon DIggs having much more success, I wouldn't expect Sanders to do much.

The New England Patriots passing defense allows 200.9 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. They’ve played their best football as of late. They have forced 19 interceptions this season which ranks 1st in the NFL. I expect Diggs and Dawson Knox to get the ball a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Sanders should sit.