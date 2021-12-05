Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Cole Beasley has had an up and down season. He’s had weeks where he has 90+ yards and weeks where he’s had less than 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

On the season, Beasley has 62 receptions for 530 yards and a touchdown. Similarly to Emmanuel Sanders, Beasley hasn’t gotten the ball much over the past few games. A big reason for that is the way that Stefon Diggs has played. I would expect Stefon Diggs to continue to get the ball in a big divisional matchup. I wouldn’t expect too much from Beasley.

The New England Patriots passing defense allows 200.9 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. They’ve played their best football as of late. They have forced 19 interceptions this season which ranks 1st in the NFL. I think Dawson Knox will be the other Bills playmaker to get the ball a bunch on Monday night. Diggs is the only receiver I would play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Beasley should sit.