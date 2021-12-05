Report: Nevada faces Western Michigan in 2021 Quick Lane Bowl

The Western Michigan Broncos and Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Monday, December 27th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Wolf Pack put together another solid season as head coach Jay Norvell’s name continues to be brought up in head coaching rumors. Nevada had a fantastic season offensively as NFL Draft prospect Carson Strong had a phenomenal year. He completed 70% of his passes for 4,186 yards, which ranked No. 4 at the end of the regular season. Strong threw 36 touchdowns with just eight interceptions, and we’ll see what his availability is for the bowl game.

The Broncos finished in a tie for last place in the MAC West division but still qualified for a bowl with a game to spare. Western Michigan closed out the regular season by winning two of their final three games including a 42-21 win over the eventual conference champions Northern Illinois Huskies. The highlight of the Broncos season came early when they knocked off the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road in mid-September.