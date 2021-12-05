East Carolina faces Boston College in 2021 Military Bowl

The East Carolina Pirates and Boston College Eagles will face off in the 2021 Military Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 27th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

East Carolina (7-5, 5-3 AAC)

The Pirates are bowl eligible for the first time since the 2014 season, and Mike Houston has things going in a great direction in his third year with the program. East Carolina has to hope he sticks around because Houston’s name has been in the mix for open positions as he continues to climb the ladder of coaching. Veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers completed 61.8% of his passes for 3,126 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 1,132 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and nine touchdowns.

Boston College (6-6, 2-6 ACC)

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec missed half the season with a hand injury but returned earlier than expected and started each of the final four games for Boston College. The Eagles finished in a tie for last in the ACC Atlantic and were 0-4 in conference games with Jurkovec unavailable. Boston College went 4-2 overall with Jurkovec as the starter, but the passing game struggled mightily in the final two games of the regular season in losses to the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It’s hard to know what to expect from this team in a rather uneven season.