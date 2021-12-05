Report: Houston faces Auburn in 2021 Birmingham Bowl

The Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers will face off in the 2021 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Coogs bookended their season with losses, but still had a terrific 2021 campaign under Dana Holgorsen. Quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 3263 yards and 28 touchdowns, but the defense is where this team really made a difference. They forced 22 turnovers and made enough of a difference to get to the AAC Championship Game. While they fell to Cincinnati on the last day of the season, the future is bright on Scott and Holman.

Even though this hasn’t exactly been the best start for head coach Bryan Harsin in Year 1, Auburn had plenty of fight and had chances to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers had lost three consecutive games heading into the regular season finale, so we’ll see which Auburn team shows up to the bowl game. The Tigers lost starting quarterback Bo Nix to a season-ending ankle injury, and LSU Tigers transfer TJ Finley filled in the past two games.