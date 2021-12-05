Report: Virginia Tech faces Maryland in 2021 Pinstripe Bowl

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Maryland Terrapins will face off in the 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 29th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The winner of the regular season finale between the Terrapins and Rutger Scarlet Knights was going bowling, and Maryland came away with a 40-16 win. This will be the Terps’ first time playing in a bowl game since 2016. Taulia Tagovailoa started out the season red hot as Maryland started out 4-0 but after a five-interception game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the numbers dipped a bit. Still, it was an impressive season for him as the Alabama Crimson Tide transfer completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,595 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Hokies are headed in a new direction after another less-than-inspiring season under Justin Fuente. He was out as the team’s head coach in mid-November, but Virginia became bowl eligible with a road win over their in-state rival Virginia Cavaliers in the regular season finale. The coaching carousel has been talked about a ton, but the Hokies made an under-the-radar hire as they brought in Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry.