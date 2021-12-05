Report: Purdue faces Tennessee in 2021 Music City Bowl

The Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers will face off in the 2021 Music City Bowl, per Jerry Palm of CBS. The game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on December 30th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Boilermakers were giant killers during the 2021 regular season with two wins over top-three opponents including the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Boilermakers. Purdue throws the ball a ton in this offense, and the Boilermakers passed on 61.2% of snaps, which is the sixth highest rate in the entire country. Aidan O’Connell completed 72.7% of his passes playing in 11 games.

The Volunteers are off to a good start to the Josh Huepel era as they are headed to a bowl game in his first season. Tennessee missed out on a bowl three times in the four seasons before Heupel, and the Volunteers immediately turned into an explosive offensive team. That had long been an issue with this program, and Virginia Tech Hokies transfer Hendon Hooker had a huge season in the passing and running game.