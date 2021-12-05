Oregon faces Oklahoma in 2021 Alamo Bowl, per report

The Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners will face off in the 2021 Alamo Bowl. The game will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET on December 29th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Ducks had a clear path to the College Football Playoff once they knocked off the then-No. 3 Buckeyes in Columbus. However, a stumble at Stanford — notably without offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead — the following month set Oregon’s title hopes back. The loss of do-everything running back CJ Verdell and a subsequent drubbing at the hands of Utah didn’t help, but the Ducks remain potent against non-elite competition.

What a brutal end to the season for the Sooners. They lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Bedlam to end their shot at competing for a Big 12 Championship and shortly thereafter, Lincoln Riley left for USC. Bob Stoops will return to coach the team on an interim basis, and it remains to be seen who will be the next man in charge of the Sooners in what has been one of the craziest coaching carousels you’ll ever see.