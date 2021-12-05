Report: North Carolina faces South Carolina in 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The North Carolina Tarheels and South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 30th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

North Carolina (6-6, 3-5 ACC)

It was an underwhelming season for the Tar Heels relative to expectations. North Carolina felt Sam Howell would lead them to challenge for the ACC title, which could’ve been possible given how the conference ended up shaking out. Instead, it’ll be a 6-6 finish for the Tar Heels with the bowl game remaining. Mack Brown has done a good job there but this year felt like a small step backward.

South Carolina (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

The record doesn’t look all that impressive, but it’s hard not to be excited about the early returns on the first season with Shane Beamer as the head coach. South Carolina finished with a 6-16 record in the final two years with Will Muschamp in charge, and a .500 record with a revolving door at quarterback was an impressive feat. Zeb Noland opened the season as the Week 1 starter and played in the regular-season finale despite joining the team as a graduate assistant.