Iowa State faces Clemson in 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, per report

The Iowa State Cyclones and Clemson Tigers will face off in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET on December 29th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Cyclones were a trendy breakout team heading into the year, but they fell well short of expectations. The highlight of the regular season came in October when Iowa State knocked off the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but they followed that up with a loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Even if this season was a small step back, the university should be doing everything they can to keep Matt Campbell in Ames.

The Tigers came a game short of qualifying for the ACC Championship for the first time since the 2014 season, and the conference will finally have a new champion. Clemson had a completely one-sided team in the regular season with one of the top defenses in the country with an offense that struggled mightily in the first year of the post-Trevor Lawrence era.