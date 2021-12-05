Corey Davis is active for Week 13 vs. Eagles

The New York Jets announced Week 13 inactives and Corey Davis is officially active for their matchup against the Eagles. Davis was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He did not practice for the first two days of the week before logging a limited session Friday.

Even one limited practice session turned out to be enough for Davis, who will suit up in Week 13. He becomes Zach Wilson’s top target, which has been the case for this entire season for the free agent signing. Davis battled a hip issue earlier in the year and is now battling through a groin injury, so fantasy managers should be careful when starting him in lineups. He has a good matchup in Week 13 and game script tends to be in his favor, but injuries are starting to become a concern. Fantasy managers can pencil in Davis as a flex due to his active status.