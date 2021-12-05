 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Corey Davis is active for Week 13 vs. Eagles

The Jets published their Week 13 inactives report and Davis is active for their matchup against the Eagles. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets announced Week 13 inactives and Corey Davis is officially active for their matchup against the Eagles. Davis was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He did not practice for the first two days of the week before logging a limited session Friday.

Even one limited practice session turned out to be enough for Davis, who will suit up in Week 13. He becomes Zach Wilson’s top target, which has been the case for this entire season for the free agent signing. Davis battled a hip issue earlier in the year and is now battling through a groin injury, so fantasy managers should be careful when starting him in lineups. He has a good matchup in Week 13 and game script tends to be in his favor, but injuries are starting to become a concern. Fantasy managers can pencil in Davis as a flex due to his active status.

More From DraftKings Nation