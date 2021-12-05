Darrell Henderson is active for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 13 inactives and Darrell Henderson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Jaguars. Henderson was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury. He logged two DNPs before getting a limited practice in Friday.

The Rams running back only needed one limited practice to suit up for Sunday’s game, but managers will definitely want to monitor that thigh injury in warmups before inserting Henderson into their lineups. The running back has a history with injuries, and might see limited usage as a result. Sony Michel likely doesn’t carry much fantasy relevance even with Henderson banged up, as the Rams only use him as a change-of-pace option. However, this has the potential to be a blowout quickly so game script might also impact Henderson’s usage. Managers should be careful with the running back even though he’s officially active for the contest in Week 13.