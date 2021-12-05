Odell Beckham Jr. injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Beckham Jr., who has been dealing with a hip injury this week, is expected to play today against Jacksonville and should be a bigger part of the offense, per Ian Rapoport. Beckham is still working his way into the offense, but while he remains behind Cooper Kupp for pure volume, his game last week gives fantasy managers reason for optimism. With Darrell Henderson looking a little more unlikely to play, it’s possible the Rams lean a little more on the passing attack to put Jacksonville away early.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Beckham is dealing with a hip injury. He was able to get in some work as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but he sat out Thursday’s session. However, he was able to return in a limited fashion on Friday, and both Beckham and his head coach, Sean McVay, said that they expect him to be on the field for this Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy football impact: Odell Beckham, Jr. (hip)

Beckham had a breakout game in his second appearance with the Rams last week. He caught five passes on 10 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown, his best outing of the season. He’s got a great matchup this week, and it looks like the Rams intend to give him plenty of playing time with Robert Woods out of action.

Of course, you will want to confirm that Beckham is going to play this week before finalizing your fantasy football lineup. If he does not suit up, that would give Van Jefferson some more appeal with Cooper Kupp still the obvious No. 1 for the Rams.