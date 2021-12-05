Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, December 5

We only have a few games on tap for Sunday with NFL and College Football Playoff announcements going on. There are only three later games starting at 6 p.m. ET and one of those matchups is the Charlotte Hornets vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak and we’ll see if they’re able to field 8 players for a full team. If that’s the case, we’ll get a decent amount of value on their props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at some plays.

Gordon Hayward O29.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts (-105)

As was mentioned above, there are a lot of good plays for the Hornets with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier among the players in health and safety protocols. Hayward is one of the starters who will need to step up and could end up running the offense. His points prop is a bit high but still feels like a safe play at 18.5. Hayward should get plenty of assists and rebounds considering he may need to play north of 35 minutes if Charlotte can keep things somewhat competitive, which may be tough.

Eric Gordon O14.5 points (-125)

The Houston Rockets take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night in a game between two bottom dwellers in the West. The Rockets have been dealing with some injuries, most notably to Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. With the two starting guards out, Gordon has been inserted into the starting five and has played well. He’s a bit streaky, but we know Gordon is capable of filling it up and getting hot from outside. That should be easier in one of the better matchups tonight.

