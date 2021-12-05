NXT WarGames PPV: How to watch WWE PPV

For the first time since August, the NXT brand is back on pay-per-view with ‘WarGames’ coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday.

You will only be able to watch NXT WarGames via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

An old staple of WCW, NXT first adopted War Games in 2017 and the gimmick match has head headlined its November/December ppv’s. The match itself features two rings connected to each other and surrounded by a steel cage. That’s where two teams of four will battle each other, the first to score a pinfall or submission being declared victorious.

We have two War Games matches featuring both the women and men of the brand settling their differences in the grueling match. On the women’s side, the stable of Toxic Attraction hold all of the gold in NXT and they will team up with Dakota Kai to face Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray.

On the men’s side, it’s a battle of young vs. old as Team Black & Gold featuring Tomasso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and LA Knight will face the new guard of Team 2.0 featuring Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV.

Full card

Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Women’s WarGames Match: Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray vs Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong vs Joe Gacy

Hair vs Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Imperium vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner