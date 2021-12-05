2022 NFL Draft order: Who holds the No. 1 pick, what rest of order looks like

The 2022 NFL Draft is still a ways off, but even with plenty of football remaining in the 2021 season, the 2022 NFL Draft order is starting to round into shape. We won’t know the final order for some time, but we know most of the teams that will be picking pretty early next April.

The big news in Week 13 was the Lions stunning the Vikings. Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired to get their first win. They are now 1-10-1 and while they still stand a strong chance of claiming the No. 1 pick, they won’t go winless this season.

We’re waiting on the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET results for Week 13, but barring a huge upset, the top three will be Rams, Texans, Jaguars headed toward Week 14. The Jets are the other team that make sense as a potential top three team, so we’ll be keeping an eye on them the final five weeks of the season. The Seahawks are also sitting there with three wins, but it just seems hard to see them finishing with that group of four. They’re struggling but Russell Wilson has to be worth a win or two.

Here’s the draft order for the 18 non-playoff teams. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating over the rest of the season with recaps of each week until the final draft order is settled.