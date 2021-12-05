How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 13

The NFL is working its way through Week 13 and the playoff picture continues to gain some clarity. There are a ton of questions remaining, but we actually will head into Week 14 with our first clinching scenario. With their win on Sunday over the Falcons, the Bucs can clinch the NFC South title next weekend. They would need a win, a Saints loss, and a Falcons win over the Panthers. Tampa holds the key tiebreaker thanks to a sweep of the Falcons.

We had a huge upset in the NFC North as the Lions stunned the Vikings on the final play of the game. Detroit gave up a late score to Minnesota but then Jared Goff threw a game-winning touchdown pass on 4th and 2 and zeroes on the clock. The Vikings remain in the NFC wild card race, but this a brutal loss.

The biggest win of the 1 p.m. slate saw the Chargers beat the Bengals in rather impressive fashion. LA moves into a tie with Cincinnati and gets the key head-to-head tiebreaker with the win.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like heading into Sunday evening as Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football close out Week 13.

AFC playoff picture

1. Baltimore Ravens, 8-3

2. New England Patriots, 8-4

3. Tennessee Titans, 8-4

4. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-4

5. Buffalo Bills, 7-4

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 7-5

7. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-5

Outside looking in: Las Vegas Raiders (6-5), Denver Broncos (6-5), Indianapolis Colts (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1), Cleveland Browns (6-6), Miami Dolphins (6-7)

NFC playoff picture

1. Arizona Cardinals, 10-2

2. Green Bay Packers, 9-3

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-3

4. Dallas Cowboys, 8-4

5. Los Angeles Rams, 7-4

6. San Francisco 49ers, 6-5

7. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-7

Outside looking in: Washington Football Team (5-6), Minnesota Vikings (5-7), Atlanta Falcons (5-7), Carolina Panthers (5-7), New Orleans Saints (5-7), New York Giants (5-7), Chicago Bears (4-8)