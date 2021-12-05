 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joey Bosa suffers head injury, out for rest of Week 13 vs. Bengals

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa suffered an injury in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk
Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers stretches during pregame warm-ups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a hot start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, but they are shorthanded for the moment. Defensive end Joey Bosa has left the game in the first quarter and walked to the locker room with an injury. The one positive is he did not need a cart or assistance to get to the locker room.

UPDATE: The Chargers announced Bosa is being evaluated for a head injury. Jeff Miller noted Bosa had two concussions last saeason. He will have to clear the protocol to return to Sunday’s game.

Final update: The Chargers have ruled out Bosa for the rest of the game due to his head injury.

More From DraftKings Nation