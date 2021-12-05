Joey Bosa suffers head injury, out for rest of Week 13 vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a hot start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, but they are shorthanded for the moment. Defensive end Joey Bosa has left the game in the first quarter and walked to the locker room with an injury. The one positive is he did not need a cart or assistance to get to the locker room.

UPDATE: The Chargers announced Bosa is being evaluated for a head injury. Jeff Miller noted Bosa had two concussions last saeason. He will have to clear the protocol to return to Sunday’s game.

Final update: The Chargers have ruled out Bosa for the rest of the game due to his head injury.