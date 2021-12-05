Adam Thielen OUT with ankle injury in Week 13 vs. Vikings

UPDATE: Adam Thielen is officially out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

UPDATE: Thielen remains on the sideline. Not a great sign for his quick return. K.J. Osborn has taken over his spot.

Adam Thielen still standing on the sideline without his helmet as the #Vikings begin their next series. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) December 5, 2021

UPDATE: Thielen came out of the medical tent with his left ankle tapped up and was running routes on the sideline to test it, per Chad Graff. The veteran wide receiver is questionable to return with ankle injury, per Stephania Bell.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was down on the field after a catch in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions, per Ben Goessling. Thielen was seen limping on the sideline, but was on the medical table with his left shoe off, per Andrew Krammer.

Fantasy Implications

With Thielen now questionable to return to Sunday’s game, K.J. Osborn now becomes the Vikings No. 2 wide receiver, opposite of Justin Jefferson. Osborn has had some moments this season, recording 31 receptions (47 targets) for 365 yards and two touchdowns. We should also expect to see veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook also get sometime today against the Lions. Westbrook has one reception (one target) for negative two yards.