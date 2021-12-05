Kenny Golladay returns to game in Week 13 vs. Dolphins

UPDATE: Golladay has returned to the game and his coach says he is a full og.

WR Kenny Golladay is back. Per the Fox broadcast he's "full go, no restrictions," according to Giants coach Joe Judge. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 5, 2021

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is questionable to return with a ribs injury, per Dan Salomone. However, the FOX broadcast said that the veteran wideout is doubtful to return to the game, per Jordan Raanan. Before exiting Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, Golladay had three receptions for 37 yards.

This news about Golladay is less than ideal for a Giants’ offense that came into today’s game without rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney and veteran Sterling Shepard. Therefore, New York is only left with Darius Slayton, Pharaoh Cooper, John Ross, and Collin Johnson.

Cooper is currently the Giants’ third-leading receiver with one reception (two targets) for 15 years, while Slayton has one reception (three targets) for four yards. New York will also look to get tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph involved in the passing game, along with running backs Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker. Engram is the Giants’ second-leading receiver with two receptions (two targets) for 34 yards.