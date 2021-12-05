Joe Burrow suffers finger injury in Week 13 vs. Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a finger injury in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Burrow was unhappy with how his hand felt as he tried to throw after he was getting it evaluated, per Jay Morrison. The young quarterback is back on the field late in the second quarter.

It will be interesting to see how Burrow’s hand injury affects him going in the second half against the Chargers. The former first overall pick is completing 12-of-17 passes for 142 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His lone touchdown pass went to second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has four receptions (five targets) for 62 yards.

Since the Bengals are down 11 points, one would think that Burrow would throw the ball a lot in the third and fourth quarters. However, to limit his passing attempts, Cincy would be best suited to give the ball to Joe Mixon. The veteran running back currently has 10 carries for a team-leading 18 yards.