NFL playoff picture: What does Ravens-Steelers mean for AFC standings

The Baltimore Ravens hit the road for an AFC North divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Heinz Field and the game will air on CBS. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ravens have won two close games in a row with a three-point victory over the Chicago Bears and a six-point win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. They will look for a more decisive victory over the Steelers today as they need the momentum heading into the gauntlet that is their remaining schedule. They currently sit atop the AFC North and are a game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals. If the playoffs started today they would be the 1 seed in the AFC.

It was reported in Week 13 that this is expected to be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season with the team, but the team will have to put in a lot of work to end the season on a high note. In their last three games, they have tied the Detroit Lions and have given up exactly 41 points to each of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Bengals losing both games. The Steelers are in last place of the AFC North and are three games behind the Ravens. They would miss the playoffs if they started today.

Chargers (6-5) @ Bengals (7-4)

Washington (5-6) @ Raiders (6-5)

Broncos (6-5) @ Chiefs (7-4) Sunday Night Football

Patriots (8-4) @ Bills (7-4) Monday Night Football

Titans BYE