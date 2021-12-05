NFL playoff picture: What does Broncos-Chiefs mean for AFC standings

The Denver Broncos head east to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West divisional matchup in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC for Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos playoff picture

The Broncos came out of their Week 11 bye with a solid win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. They have been streaky this season, but are looking to upset the Chiefs who have won 11 straight games against the Broncos. Denver is third in the AFC West but is only one game back of the Chiefs for the lead. They would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today.

Chiefs playoff picture

The Chiefs have won four straight games and look to have figured out their early season shortcomings with their most recent win being a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs and Broncos meet again in the final week of the season, but not looking too far ahead this game certainly has playoff implications. The Chiefs sit atop the AFC West, but only lead the other three teams in the division by one game. If the playoffs started today, Kansas City would be a 4 seed.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Ravens (8-3) @ Steelers (5-5-1)

Chargers (6-5) @ Bengals (7-4)

Washington (5-6) @ Raiders (6-5)

Patriots (8-4) @ Bills (7-4) Monday Night Football

Titans BYE