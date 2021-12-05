NFL playoff picture: What does Buccaneers-Falcons mean for NFC standings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road for a short trip north to take on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South battle in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and it will air on FOX. The Buccaneers are a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Buccaneers responded to a two-game losing streak with a two-game win streak over their last four games. Most recently, they took down the hot Indianapolis Colts 38-31. They have the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, but can’t look past the Falcons this week. The Buccs sit atop the NFC South with a three-game lead over the Falcons. If the playoffs were to start today, Tampa Bay would be the 3-seed for the NFC.

Falcons playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Falcons responded to an embarrassing shutout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11 with a 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. They are second in the NFC South and are three games back of the Buccaneers. The Falcons would barely miss the playoffs if they were starting today.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Cardinals (9-2) @ Bears (4-7)

Jaguars (2-9) @ Rams (7-4)

49ers (6-5) @ Seahawks (3-8)

Washington (5-6) @ Raiders (6-5)

Vikings (5-6) @ Lions (0-10-1)

Cowboys beat Saints on Thursday Night Football

Packers BYE