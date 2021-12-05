NFL playoff picture: What does Washington Football Team-Raiders mean for AFC and NFC standings

The Washington Football Team head west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium with the game airing on FOX. The Raiders are a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington playoff picture

Current NFC standing

Washington responded to a four-game losing streak with a three-game win streak that saw the WFT take down the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Even at 5-6 the WFT are still in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot. They currently are second in the NFC East and are three games back from the Dallas Cowboys. They would be the 7-seed if the playoffs started today.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Cardinals (9-2) @ Bears (4-7)

Buccaneers (8-3) @ Falcons (5-6)

Jaguars (2-9) @ Rams (7-4)

49ers (6-5) @ Seahawks (3-8)

Vikings (5-6) @ Lions (0-10-1)

Cowboys beat Saints on Thursday

Packers BYE

Raiders playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Raiders were able to get off of a three-game losing streak with a Week 12 overtime victory over the Cowboys. Las Vegas has a big game next week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but can’t afford to look past Washington this week. The Raiders are technically last in the AFC West but are only one game back of the Chiefs. They would just barely miss the playoffs if they were to start today so this game is certainly important.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Ravens (8-3) @ Steelers (5-5-1)

Chargers (6-5) @ Bengals (7-4)

Broncos (6-5) @ Chiefs (7-4) Sunday Night Football

Patriots (8-4) @ Bills (7-4) Monday Night Football

Titans BYE