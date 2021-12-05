NFL playoff picture: What does Chargers-Bengals mean for AFC standings

The Los Angeles Chargers go on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. The Bengals are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Chargers head into Week 13 with a 6-5 record and are most recently coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos. After starting the season 4-1, they have gone 2-4 in their last six games and that isn’t the trend they want to be on heading into the final stretch of the season. They sit in second place of the AFC West being one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs. If the playoffs started today, they would enter as a 7 seed.

Bengals playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Bengals started the season on a high note, and in their last six games, they have gone on little mini streaks winning two games, losing two games and then winning two games. They head into this matchup on a two-game win streak with their most recent being a dominant 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are one game back of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and if the playoffs started today they would be a 5 seed.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Ravens (8-3) @ Steelers (5-5-1)

Washington (5-6) @ Raiders (6-5)

Broncos (6-5) @ Chiefs (7-4) Sunday Night Football

Patriots (8-4) @ Bills (7-4) Monday Night Football

Titans BYE