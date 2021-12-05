Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz live stream: How to watch title bout via live online stream

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz close out a weekend of boxing with a lightweight title fight on Sunday. Davis is putting his WBA “regular” title on the line against Cruz and will look to keep himself positioned for something bigger against top-ranked George Kambosos, Jr. or WBC champ Devin Haney.

The main card features some interesting fights at junior middleweight and middleweight. Notably, unbeaten junior middleweights Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1) and Sergio Garcia (33-0) face off in a 12-round bout. Fundora is a -235 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

The main card is scheduled to get started Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV. Live streams will also be available through the recently launched PPV.com. Davis and Cruz are expected to enter the ring for the main event sometime in the 11 p.m. hour.

Davis is 25-0 and comes into the fight as a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1400 favorite while Cruz is 22-1-1 and a +750 underdog. Davis winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored outcome by a sizable margin at -425.

Full Card for Davis vs. Cruz