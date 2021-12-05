 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz live stream: How to watch title bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Sunday, December 5th as Gervonta Davis battles Isaac Cruz for the WBA “regular” lightweight title. Here are all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo
Gervonta Davis looks on during a press conference, ahead of his WBA Lightweight Championship fight against Rolando Romero on December 5, at Staples Center on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz close out a weekend of boxing with a lightweight title fight on Sunday. Davis is putting his WBA “regular” title on the line against Cruz and will look to keep himself positioned for something bigger against top-ranked George Kambosos, Jr. or WBC champ Devin Haney.

The main card features some interesting fights at junior middleweight and middleweight. Notably, unbeaten junior middleweights Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1) and Sergio Garcia (33-0) face off in a 12-round bout. Fundora is a -235 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

The main card is scheduled to get started Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV. Live streams will also be available through the recently launched PPV.com. Davis and Cruz are expected to enter the ring for the main event sometime in the 11 p.m. hour.

Davis is 25-0 and comes into the fight as a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1400 favorite while Cruz is 22-1-1 and a +750 underdog. Davis winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored outcome by a sizable margin at -425.

Full Card for Davis vs. Cruz

  • Main event: Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, for WBA (regular) lightweight title
  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, junior middleweight
  • Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, middleweight
  • Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, junior middleweight
  • Ava Knight vs. Nancy Franco de Alba, bantamweight
  • Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, junior lightweight
  • Eduardo Ramirez vs Miguel Marriaga, featherweights
  • Three additional fights pending

