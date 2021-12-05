What time will Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz fight start on Sunday, December 5th

George Kambosos, Jr. is the new king of the lightweight division, but Sunday brings a challenger to the thrown. Undefeated Gervonta Davis puts his WBA “regular” title on the line Sunday evening at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles when he faces Isaac Cruz.

The main card for this event is scheduled to get started Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET. The main event gets underway with Davis and Cruz ring walks sometime in the 11 p.m. hour. The event is a Showtime PPV, and live stream options are available through the recently launched PPV.com.

Davis is unbeaten and comes into the fight as a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Davis is 25-0 and comes into the fight as a -1400 favorite. He has bounced between junior lightweight, lightweight, and junior welterweight over the past two years. Most recently, he beat Mario Barrios via 11th round TKO to claim the WBO junior welterweight title. He’s moving back down to 135 pounds to face Cruz who is 22-1-1. Cruz comes into the fight as a +750 underdog.

If Davis handles his business against Cruz, he’ll be one of several potential challengers to Kambosos. Davis holds the regular WBA title while Kambosos holds the “super” version of the title. Kambosos could fight Davis for that title or could fight Devin Haney for his WBC title. There are arguments to be made about the “undisputed” status in the lightweight division, but there might be a little more “glamor” in beating Haney to unify a major version of the four sanctioning body titles. If Davis wins on Sunday, I’m sure he’ll have something to say to Kambosos and Haney.

Full Card for Davis vs. Cruz