Full undercard for Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz lightweight title fight

We get a rare bit of Sunday boxing this weekend as Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz battle for one of the WBA’s lightweight titles at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The main card is scheduled to get started Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET with Davis and Cruz entering the ring sometime in the 11 p.m. hour. The event is a Showtime PPV, and live stream options are available through the recently launched PPV.com.

Davis is unbeaten and comes into the fight as a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Davis is 25-0 and is a -1400 favorite while Cruz is 22-1-1 and comes into the fight as a +750 underdog.

The co-feature of the night will see junior middleweights Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia square off. Fundora is -235 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Garcia is +190. The favored winning method is Fundora by KO, TKO, or DQ at +125.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on two other fights on the card. Middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko is a -475 favorite when he faces +340 Carlos Adames. Additionally, featherweight Eduardo Ramirez is a -575 favorite when he faces Miguel Marriaga.

Full Card for Davis vs. Cruz