F1 race time: What time is the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix airs Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This is the inaugural race and will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. Although it is airing at lunch time in the United States, it will be happening in the evening in Saudi Arabia. It is the fifth full night race on the F1 calendar.

The race runs 50 laps. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit course is 6.174 km (3.836 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.450 km (191.661 mi). As this is the first F1 race to be held at the track, we don’t have any previous race times. Each track is unique, so it’s difficult to make comparisons to other events. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the closest in track distance at 6.003 km, but is only 306.049 km in total racing. Sergio Pérez won it this year with a time of 2:13:36.410. By comparison, the Belgian Grand Prix is close in overall race distance at 308.052 km. Max Verstappen won the 2021 race with a time of 3:27.071.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -300. He’s followed by Max Verstappen (+320), Valtteri Bottas (+900), Charles Leclerc (+2500), and Sergio Pérez (+3500).