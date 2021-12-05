 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 race time: What time is the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
A general view showing Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix airs Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This is the inaugural race and will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. Although it is airing at lunch time in the United States, it will be happening in the evening in Saudi Arabia. It is the fifth full night race on the F1 calendar.

The race runs 50 laps. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit course is 6.174 km (3.836 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.450 km (191.661 mi). As this is the first F1 race to be held at the track, we don’t have any previous race times. Each track is unique, so it’s difficult to make comparisons to other events. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the closest in track distance at 6.003 km, but is only 306.049 km in total racing. Sergio Pérez won it this year with a time of 2:13:36.410. By comparison, the Belgian Grand Prix is close in overall race distance at 308.052 km. Max Verstappen won the 2021 race with a time of 3:27.071.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -300. He’s followed by Max Verstappen (+320), Valtteri Bottas (+900), Charles Leclerc (+2500), and Sergio Pérez (+3500).

2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
6 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
7 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
8 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
9 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
12 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
13 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
14 George Russell Williams Racing 63
15 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
19 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9

