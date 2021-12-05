 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 live stream: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Mechanics woirk on the car of Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen in the pits during the second practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on December 3, 2021. Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is back in action for the penultimate race of the 2021 season. Max Verstappen takes a narrow lead into Saudi Arabia as the 20 F1 drivers will hit the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. This is the first time F1 has run the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The race starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -300 after claiming the pole on Saturday. Max Verstappen was on track to secure the pole on the final lap of qualifying, but he hit the wall and will instead start third. His odds to win are +320. Valtteri Bottas follows at +900 and will start second on Sunday. The odds see a sizable drop from there, with Charles Leclerc installed at +2500 to win and Sergio Pérez installed at +3500.

2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car No.
Position Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
6 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
7 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
8 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
9 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
12 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
13 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
14 George Russell Williams Racing 63
15 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
19 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9

More From DraftKings Nation