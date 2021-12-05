F1 live stream: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One is back in action for the penultimate race of the 2021 season. Max Verstappen takes a narrow lead into Saudi Arabia as the 20 F1 drivers will hit the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. This is the first time F1 has run the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The race starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -300 after claiming the pole on Saturday. Max Verstappen was on track to secure the pole on the final lap of qualifying, but he hit the wall and will instead start third. His odds to win are +320. Valtteri Bottas follows at +900 and will start second on Sunday. The odds see a sizable drop from there, with Charles Leclerc installed at +2500 to win and Sergio Pérez installed at +3500.