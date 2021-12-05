Utah faces Ohio State in 2021 Rose Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in the 2021 Rose Bowl. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on New Years Day. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Utes won the Pac-12 Championship for the first time ever when they hammered the Oregon Ducks once again on Friday night. Two weeks after beating the Ducks 38-7 in Utah, the Utes won 38-10 in the rematch in Las Vegas. Utah is balanced as a team that plays well on both sides of the ball. Cameron Rising emerged as the future at the quarterback position after the Charlie Brewer experiment did not work.

Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten)

The blowout loss to the archrival Wolverines effectively ended the Buckeyes’ title hopes, but the four-time defending Big Ten champions were exposed long before that moment. Ohio State’s Week 2 home defeat to Oregon exposed multiple defensive issues, particularly among the Buckeyes’ linebackers. Those defensive issues shouldn’t overshadow the strengths the team possesses on offense, however, with C.J. Stroud delivering a stellar first season as the starting quarterback and TreVeyon Henderson delivering one of the best campaigns from a running back in 2021.