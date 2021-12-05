Report: Kentucky faces Iowa in 2021 Citrus Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in the 2021 Citrus Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. The game will air on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Hawkeyes’ success generating turnovers on defense has largely determined their ability to compete this season. During their 6-0 run at the start of the year — a stretch that included two wins over opponents ranked in the top 10 at the time — they registered 20 combined takeaways, among the highest marks in all of college football.

However, when those turnovers dried up, Iowa’s offense could not answer the call, resulting in heartbreaking losses to Purdue and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks. Quarterback Spencer Petras did not make the necessary progress to keep the unit afloat, and backup Alex Padilla didn’t perform much better during his opportunities. Still, Iowa can turn nearly any tilt into a rock fight. Win or lose, the games won’t look pretty.

There’s a reason Mark Stoops is being considered for top jobs. The Wildcats had yet another strong season, registering wins over LSU and Florida as part of a nine-win campaign. Will Levis has been solid at quarterback but the real star of this team is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Can the Wildcats finish this season strong with a bowl victory?