Oklahoma State faces Notre Dame in 2021 Fiesta Bowl, per report

The Cowboys and Irish will meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

By David Fucillo

Notre Dame v Stanford
Quarterback Jack Coan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish attempts a pass during an NCAA football game against the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.
Photo by David Madison/Getty Images

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Cowboys had everything to play for on Saturday afternoon but came up short in the Big 12 Championship Game in a 21-16 loss to the Baylor Bears. Losing to a backup quarterback in the conference title is a tough way to go out, but Oklahoma State had one of the best regular seasons in team history with 11 wins, capped off by a victory over the in-state rival Oklahoma Sooners. The Cowboys are led by their performance on the defensive side of the ball.

The Fighting Irish have had an eventful week since their regular season ended on Thanksgiving weekend. Brian Kelly bolted for the LSU Tigers, and Notre Dame promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to be the head man. The lone blemish on the Fighting Irish season came when they fell short against the Cincinnati Bearcats in early October as they closed out the year with seven straight wins.

