Boise State faces Central Michigan in 2021 Arizona Bowl

The Boise State Broncos and Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in the 2021 Arizona Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, Arizona. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve. The game will air on Barstool Sports.

Boise State (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West)

The Broncos failed to make the Mountain West Championship for the first time since they fell short to advance in the 2016 season. Boise State had an up-and-down season that included victories over the Fresno State Bulldogs and BYU Cougars - both of which were ranked at the time, but the Broncos lost to worse teams like the UCF Knights, Nevada Wolf Pack and Air Force Falcons. The Broncos lost to the San Diego State Aztecs in the regular season finale to ensure they wouldn’t be in the conference title game. Hank Bachmeier completed 62.8% of his passes for 3,079 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Central Michigan (8-4, 6-2 MAC)

The Chippewas tied with the Northern Illinois Huskies at the top of the MAC West, but they fell short in the head-to-head tiebreaker, losing the matchup 39-38 in October. Central Michigan won their final four games after that loss by an average of 19.3 points. Daniel Richardson played well at the quarterback position, completing 61.2% of his passes for 2,392 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.