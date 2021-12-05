Report: Washington State faces Miami in 2021 Sun Bowl

The Washington State Cougars and Miami Hurricanes will face off in the 2021 Sun Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. The game will air on CBS and will be available via live stream at CBS Live TV or on the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play.

Miami (FL) (7-5, 5-3 ACC)

The Hurricanes lost their national relevance early in the season when they started out 2-4 through the first half of the season before surging back. Miami won five of their final six games as they found an answer at quarterback as freshman Tyler Van Dyke came on strong after injuries at the position. He appeared in 10 games and completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. It’s hard to expect much better from a young QB who probably didn’t expect to see much time on the field this season.

Wash State (7-5, 6-3 Pac-12)

The Cougars had a crazy season in 2021 with a lot of moving parts in an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. Head coach Nick Rolovich and a few assistant coaches were fired in mid-October for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Despite that mess, Washington State remained focused and won three of their final four games, and interim coach Jake Dickert has since been hired permanently to lead the team moving forward.