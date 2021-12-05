Report: Texas A&M faces Wake Forest in 2021 Gator Bowl

The Texas A&M Aggies and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in the 2021 Gator Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King played in one full game before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Texas A&M struggled out of the gate offensively but shocked the country with a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, which were ranked No. 1 at the time. The Aggies played very well defensively over the course of the regular season, but that side of the ball was an issue in the final two SEC games of the season - both losses. Rumors of Jimbo Fisher leaving for the LSU Tigers could’ve had a hand in the Aggies struggling down the stretch.

The Demon Deacons had one of the best seasons in program history, landing in the ACC title game and inking Dave Clawson a big extension. Sam Hartman was a Heisman contender for a short period time, and should have a big season next year. A few results go their way, and Wake Forest might’ve been in CFP consideration. Instead, it’ll be a prominent bowl game for the Demon Deacons.