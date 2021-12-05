Wisconsin faces Arizona State in 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, per report

The Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Badgers stumbled out of the gates in 2021 with a 1-3 start through the first month of the season but put themselves into position to contend for a Big Ten title by winning each of their next seven games. Instead, Wisconsin lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the regular season finale to miss out on a spot in the conference championship. The Badgers have an elite-level defense, and Braelon Allen appears to be the team’s next great running back.

Right as the season was getting started, multiple assistants were placed on administrative leave after the program reportedly ignored COVID-19 recruiting rules. The NCAA investigation likely had an impact on this year’s team, which was a trendy pick to have a breakout season in 2021. The Sun Devils got off to a 5-1 start before fading down the stretch. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 66.4% of his throws this season with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 670 rushing yards with six touchdowns on the ground.