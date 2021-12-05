 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State faces Pitt in 2021 Peach Bowl, per report

Michigan State and Pitt will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for the 2021 Peach Bowl.

By David Fucillo

A general view of the LSU Tigers band performing the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans and Pitt Panthers will face off in the 2021 Peach Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 30th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Michigan St (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

The 2021 regular season could not have gone much better for Spartans fans as Michigan State surpassed their projected season win total of four by game No. 5, and head coach Mel Tucker signed a big new contract to stay in East Lansing. The Spartans hit the transfer portal pretty hard and were a far better offensive team led by Kenneth Walker III than they were defensively as the program appears to be headed in a good direction.

Pittsburgh (11-2, 8-1 ACC)

The ACC champions had one of the surprise seasons in 2021, taking home their first conference crown since joining the league 10 years ago. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 4319 yards and 42 touchdowns, getting him into the Heisman conversation in his super-senior season. Combining a high-flying offense with a traditional Pat Narduzzi defense makes for a dangerous team in any NY6 bowl game.

