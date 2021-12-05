Baylor faces Ole Miss in 2021 Sugar Bowl

The Baylor Bears and Ole Miss Rebels will face off in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 1st. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12)

Baylor fans could not have expected what they’ve seen in Year 2 under Dave Aranda because he has the Bears headed in a great direction after winning a Big 12 Championship on Saturday. He and the university are reportedly working on a new contract, and Aranda’s ability to adjust in his second year as a head man has been extremely impressive. The Bears won each of their last two games with freshman backup quarterback Blake Shapen as Gerry Bohanon tries to battle back through an injury.

Mississippi (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

Lake Kiffin has things rolling at Ole Miss and is far ahead of schedule. Ole Miss finished the regular season with an above .500 record for the first time since 2015, and the Rebels closed it out by beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl and cracked the top 10 of the rankings behind one of the most entertaining offenses in the country.