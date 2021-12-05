Report: Kansas State faces LSU in 2021 Texas Bowl

The LSU Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats will face off in the 2021 Texas Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 4th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Wildcats went 7-3 over their first 10 games before losing their last two regular season matchups. Kansas State regrouped following a three-game losing streak early on in the year as they won four straight. Skylar Thompson battled through injuries throughout the season and was unable to suit up in the regular season finale as Will Howard got the start.

The Tigers sent Ed Orgeron off a winner in a thrilling last-minute touchdown drive to beat the Texas A&M Aggies at home to secure a spot in a bowl game. Consecutive poor seasons do not cut it in Baton Rouge even after winning a national championship, so Orgeron is out and Brian Kelly is in. Brad Davis acted as the interim head coach and will likely be in charge of finishing things off in the bowl game as Kelly gets settled at his new job.