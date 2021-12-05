 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michael Penix Jr. to transfer from Indiana

The Hoosiers have had a rough season, and the star quarterback moves on for greener pastures.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Michigan State v Indiana
Michael Penix Jr. of the Indiana Hoosiers is seen before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Indiana University on October 16, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers, once considered Big Ten title challengers as the 2021 season approached, quickly descended into chaos and finished 2-10. Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a shoulder injury in Indiana’s loss to Penn State and didn’t see the field the rest of the season. This comes after he rehabbed an ACL injury from last year to make it back in time for the start of the 2021 season.

And he has now decided to leave in Indiana and enter the transfer portal.

With Indiana having a bad season and losing a lot of experience on both sides of the ball, he is on his way out. Penix will likely graduate from IU, and went to Tampa Bay Tech for high school. There’s a chance the dual-threat quarterback could want to play closer to home, with several Florida programs in the market for a quarterback.

We’ve already seen one star quarterback transfer this offseason, with Fresno State’s Jake Haener set to follow coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington.

More From DraftKings Nation