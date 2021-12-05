Michael Penix Jr. to transfer from Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers, once considered Big Ten title challengers as the 2021 season approached, quickly descended into chaos and finished 2-10. Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a shoulder injury in Indiana’s loss to Penn State and didn’t see the field the rest of the season. This comes after he rehabbed an ACL injury from last year to make it back in time for the start of the 2021 season.

And he has now decided to leave in Indiana and enter the transfer portal.

2018 4-star QB Michael Pennix Jr. has entered the portal as a grad transfer after passing for 4,197 yards and 29 TD during his Indiana career @rivalsmike @allasley @IndianaRivals https://t.co/S4NS6bIwgp — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 6, 2021

With Indiana having a bad season and losing a lot of experience on both sides of the ball, he is on his way out. Penix will likely graduate from IU, and went to Tampa Bay Tech for high school. There’s a chance the dual-threat quarterback could want to play closer to home, with several Florida programs in the market for a quarterback.

We’ve already seen one star quarterback transfer this offseason, with Fresno State’s Jake Haener set to follow coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington.