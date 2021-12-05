Josh Jacobs is active for Week 13 vs. Washington

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 13 inactives and Josh Jacobs is officially active for their matchup against Washington. Jacobs was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited throughout the week but did miss the opening day of practice.

It turns out two limited practice sessions were enough for Jacobs, who is slated to lead the Las Vegas backfield against a suspect Washington defense. The running back had great volume in last week’s win over the Cowboys, but got phased out of the gameplan against the Chiefs and Bengals as the team fell behind quickly. Fantasy managers should expect this contest to stay a lot closer, meaning Jacobs should get significant volume and is worth a fantasy start. Fellow running back Kenyan Drake loses some value with Jacobs being active but that’s the only impact this designation has for the Raiders in terms of fantasy football.