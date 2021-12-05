James Robinson is active for Week 13 vs. Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Week 13 inactives and James Robinson is officially active for their matchup against the Rams. Robinson was listed as questionable this week due to knee and heel injuries. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

This was always the expected outcome, as Robinson suited up last week against the Falcons despite having an injury designation. The Jaguars have been abysmal across the board this season but Robinson has been a decent fantasy running back for his managers. This is a tough matchup, but the running back does merit flex consideration on volume alone. With speculation of Urban Meyer’s departure dying down a bit with coaching hires in college football, there’s a chance Jacksonville gets its act together over the next few weeks. The Rams are desperate for a win but Robinson could help spring an upset with his all-around play. He’s worth starting in this game.