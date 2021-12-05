DeAndre Hopkins is active for Week 13 vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 13 inactives and DeAndre Hopkins is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bears. Hopkins was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice for two days but did not practice Friday, resulting in a “questionable” designation.

After missing three weeks due to his hamstring injury, Hopkins will finally suit up after the bye week for the Cardinals. This is massive news for Hopkins’ fantasy managers, who will likely be getting a top-tier receiver back who has had some time to rest up. This development does bring down fantasy ceilings for fellow wide receivers Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore somewhat, but could also give both receivers some favorable matchups they can take advantage of. With Hopkins back, the Cardinals will hope to navigate a Bears defense which is talented on paper but has struggled to produce results this season.