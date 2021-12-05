Kyler Murray is active for Week 13 vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 13 inactives and Kyler Murray is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bears. Murray was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury suffered . He was limited in practice for the whole week coming out of the bye.

It’s been some time but Murray will be back on the field in Wee 13 against the Bears. The entire Cardinals offense immediately gets a boost with Murray’s presence, as the team can run more of its usual gameplan rather than constricting the playbook for the more limited Colt McCoy. Murray’s fantasy managers will be thrilled with this development, as the quarterback has surely caused from frustration for them in the past month. The quarterback becomes an instant starter, and raises the fantasy value of everybody around him. Chicago’s defense has been off this season, so managers can look for a big outing from Murray in his return.