Odell Beckham Jr. is active for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 13 inactives and Odell Beckham Jr. is officially active for their matchup against the Jaguars. Beckham Jr. was listed as questionable this week due to a hip injury. He was limited on Wednesday before being downgraded to a DNP on Thursday. He did log a limited practice Friday.

Beckham Jr.’s mid-week DNP was cause for concern, but the receiver is ultimately going to play through his hip injury Sunday. The Jaguars present a favorable matchup for Beckham Jr., who looks like he’s getting more comfortable with LA’s playbook. The receiver’s big-play ability will be key for managers, who are hoping to get the guy who went on a tear during his first few seasons in the NFL. Beckham Jr. is also trying to rebuild his value ahead of the offseason, and the Jaguars present a great way for him to rack up massive numbers.