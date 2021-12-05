Brandin Cooks is active for Week 13 vs. Colts

The Houston Texans announced Week 13 inactives and Brandin Cooks is officially active for their matchup against the Colts. Cooks was listed as questionable this week due to a non-COVID illness. He logged DNPs in the first two practice days but did get a limited session in Friday.

The wide receiver will suit up for the Texans, who are trudging through a lost season under first-year coach David Culley. The entire team got sent home this week due to an illness going around, so Cooks likely won’t be the only player feeling slightly under the weather Sunday. The receiver is a decent value play in fantasy lineups, with Houston have no other real targets and likely to be playing from behind in Week 13. Fantasy managers can slot in Cooks as a flex play if they don’t have options in stronger offenses, and DFS players can use him to bolster positions elsewhere.